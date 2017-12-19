× Former Missouri mayor sues state representative, 2 others

SCOTT CITY, Mo. – A southeast Missouri mayor who resigned amid a state lawmaker’s call for an investigation into allegations that he abused his position has filed a lawsuit.

The Southeast Missourian reports that former Scott City mayor Ron Cummins seeks punitive damages in the suit filed late last week in Scott County Circuit Court. He said he and his businesses “have been damaged due to the false, defamatory statements.”

The lawsuit names Republican Rep. Holly Rehder, of Scott County, along with another former mayor and a person who started a recall effort. Rehder called it a “frivolous lawsuit.” She said the Missouri Attorney General’s Office will defend her in this case because it involves her role as a lawmaker.

The suit comes after Rehder sent a letter in August requesting an investigation.

