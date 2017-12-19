× Hard Candy Day at Ameristar Casino Resort Spa

Ameristar in St. Charles celebrates the holidays with some hardcore sweetness. Executive Pastry Chef Cori Schlemmer offered this recipe so you can make your own Peanut Brittle.

PEANUT BRITTLE

1 c. Sugar

1/2 c. Light corn syrup

1/4 c. Water

8 oz. Raw Spanish peanuts

1/4 tsp. Salt

1 Tbl. Butter, unsalted

1/2 tsp. Vanilla

1 tsp. Baking soda

1. Combine sugar, corn syrup and water bring to boil.

2. Insert a cooking thermometer in the mixture.

3. At 250 degrees Farenheit, add peanuts and salt, continue to cook.

4. At 285 degrees, add butter.

5. At 290 degrees add vanilla.

6. When temperature reaches 295 degrees, remove from heat, add baking soda and stir quickly, mixture will foam up.

7. Pour onto greased pan and spread.

8. Let cool then break into pieces.

Celebrate National Hard Candy Day

All Day Wednesday December 19th