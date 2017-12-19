× Holiday Retro Recipes from L’Ecole Culinare

You can rock your holiday party by taking your guests back into time with these traditional treats from chef instructor Kyle Parks.

​

EGGNOG

Ingredients​

4 egg yolks

1/3 cup sugar, plus 1 tablespoon

1-pint whole mile

1 cup heavy cream

3 ounces bourbon

1 tsp freshly grated nutmeg

4 egg whites

Directions

1. In a bowl, beat the egg yolks until they lighten in color. Gradually add the 1/3 cup sugar and continue to beat until it is completely dissolved. Set aside.

2. In a medium saucepan, combine the milk, heavy cream and nutmeg and bring just to a boil, stirring occasionally.

3. Remove from the heat and gradually temper the hot mixture into the egg and sugar mixture. Then, stir in the bourbon and set in the refrigerator to chill.

4. In a medium mixing bowl, beat the egg whites to soft peaks. With the mixer running gradually add the 1 tablespoon of sugar and beat until stiff peaks form.

5. Whisk the egg whites into the chilled mixture.

CHEESE FONDUE

Ingredients

1/2 pound imported Swiss cheese, shredded

1/2-pound Gruyere cheese, shredded

2 tablespoons cornstarch

1 garlic clove, peeled

1 cup dry white wine

1 tablespoon lemon juice

1 tablespoon cherry brandy, such as kirsch

1/2 teaspoon dry mustard

Pinch nutmeg

Assorted dippers

Directions

1. In a small bowl, coat the cheeses with cornstarch and set aside. Rub the inside of the ceramic fondue pot with the garlic, then discard.

2. Over medium heat, add the wine and lemon juice and bring to a gentle simmer. Gradually stir the cheese into the simmering liquid. Melting the cheese gradually encourages a smooth fondue. Once smooth, stir in cherry brandy, mustard and nutmeg.

3. Arrange an assortment of bite-sized dipping foods on a lazy Susan around fondue pot. Serve with chunks of French and pumpernickel breads. Some other suggestions are Granny Smith apples and blanched vegetables such as broccoli, cauliflower, carrots and asparagus. Spear with fondue forks or wooden skewers, dip, swirl and enjoy!

YULE LOG

Ingredients

For the Cake Layer:

6 eggs, separated

¼ cup plus 1 tablespoon granulated sugar

½ cup all-purpose flour

For the Hazelnut Mousse:

1 ½ cups heavy cream

5 oz. hazelnuts, toasted

5 oz. milk chocolate, cut into small pieces

1 Tbsp. hazelnut oil

For the Chocolate Frosting:

12 oz. bittersweet chocolate, cut into small pieces

8 oz. unsalted butter, cubed

½ cup powdered sugar

¾ cup unsweetened cocoa

½ cup strong coffee

¼ cup sour cream

Directions:

For the Cake layer:

1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees F.

2. Butter a jelly roll pan, line with parchment paper, butter the paper and sprinkle with flour, tapping to remove excess flour.

3. In a medium bowl, whisk the egg yolks with 2 tablespoons of the sugar.

4. Meanwhile, place the egg whites in the bowl of an electric mixer and beat until soft peaks form. Turn the machine up to high, and beat in the remaining 3 tablespoons of sugar, continue to beat until shiny but not stiff. Add the flour to the yolk/sugar mixture and whisk to combine. Add ¼ of the egg whites to the yolk mixture, whisking to lighten the mixture. Then return the yolk mixture to the egg whites, and fold gently.

5. Scrape into the prepared pan and even the top by running a long offset spatula across the surface.

6. Bake until cake is golden brown and springs back when lightly touched, l2 to l5 minutes.

7. Cool on a rack. Set aside.

For the Hazelnut Mousse:

1. Place cooled hazelnuts on a kitchen towel and rub together to remove skins.

2. Place the skinned hazelnuts in a food processor fitted with a steel blade. Process for 1 minute. Add the hazelnut oil through the feeder tube and process until a paste forms.

3. Melt chocolate in a medium bowl placed over simmering water, or melt in a microwave oven. Add the melted chocolate to the hazelnut paste and set aside.

4. Whip the heavy cream until stiff peaks form. Fold in the hazelnut/chocolate mixture. Keep covered in the refrigerator until needed.

To Assemble Cake Roll:

1. Trim the edges of the sponge cake.

2. Place the Hazelnut mousse on the cake layer.

3. Spread the mixture evenly over the cake, leaving a 1-inch space along the long side.

4. Using the parchment paper to aid you, carefully roll up the cake into a thick log, enclosing the mousse. Leave the wrapped, rolled-up cake on the sheet pan and refrigerate until filling is firm, at least 2 hours.

For the Chocolate Frosting:

1. Melt the chocolate. In a small pot, heat the coffee and cocoa.

2. Add the sour cream.

3. In the bowl of a mixer, beat the butter and sugar until light and creamy.

4. Add the chocolate mixture and combine completely.

5. Transfer to a medium bowl and set aside until of spreading consistency

To Decorate and Serve:

1. Remove pan with cake from refrigerator and place wrapped cake on a firm surface. Carefully unwrap cake. Using a serrated knife, from one end cut a 2-inch piece of cake on the diagonal. Set the cut piece aside.

2. Cut out a piece of cardboard the length and width of the cake. Cover the cardboard with foil and place the cake on it. Spread a little frosting on the bottom of the small cut piece and set on top of the cake roll. Using a small spatula, spread the frosting over the entire cake as well as the small piece atop the cake. With a wooden skewer or the point of a small knife, make furrows to simulate bark along the sides and top of the cake.

3. Arrange Christmas greens, plastic holly, and Meringue Mushrooms around the Yule Log. Sift powdered sugar over the whole thing to simulate snow. Fresh cranberries can be scattered around for added color.

