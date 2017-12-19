× Major changes coming to Bixby’s restaurant at the Missouri History Museum

ST. LOUIS, MO – The award-winning restaurant at the Missouri History Museum for a few months. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that Bixby’s will serve its last meals December 31st.

The company that’s been running its food service, Butler’s pantry, is ending its agreement with the museum.

Officials will look for another company to take over the restaurant. They hope to have one confirmed by the end of march.

Bixby’s is a popular lunch-and-weekend-brunch spot.