Missouri unemployment drops lower

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) – Missouri’s unemployment rate has dropped slightly.

Department of Economic Development data released Tuesday show the state’s unemployment rate went down from 3.5 percent in October to 3.4 percent in November. The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate has dropped 1.1 percent since the same time last year.

Data from the department also show the state lost about 4,600 jobs between October and November. The leisure and hospitality industry lost the most jobs.

The change in non-farm employment came as the seasonally adjusted civilian labor force dropped by close to 7,000 people in the same time period. The labor force counts people with jobs and those who are on unemployment but looking for work.