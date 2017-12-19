× New virtual reality exhibit at the St. Louis Science Center

ST. LOUIS, MO – The St. Louis Science Center has a new attraction in the front lobby of the planetarium. You can put on virtual reality goggles and play the role of an astronaut testing a new space vehicle. You’ll be able to experience what it’s like on the International Space Station.

Coming this April 14 through August, for the first time ever, the Apollo 11 command module will be on display. This is the first time it has ever left the Smithsonian.

The St. Louis Science Center is open weekdays from 9:30am to 4:30pm and is located on Oakland avenue in west St. Louis.