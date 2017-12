Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WATERLOO, IL - The Monroe County Sheriff's Department is looking for three men who broke into a bar and took off with its ATM. Investigators say the trio was in and out of the Route 3 Bar in Waterloo within minutes.

it happened on december 10th.

The owners say the suspects cut off the power to the building before they entered and didn't realize they were on camera. Investigators believe the individuals went to the bar before, as customers.