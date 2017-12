Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO — Capping an already busy year of disasters, the American Red Cross helped people devastated by three historic back-to-back hurricanes - Harvey, Irma, And Maria - in just four weeks this fall. These massive relief efforts were quickly followed by the deadliest week of wildfires in California history.

Brad Kieserman joins us from the Red Cross Disaster Center in Fairfax Virginia.

