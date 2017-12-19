Settlement in lawsuit that killed St. Louis man, child

ST. LOUIS (AP) _ Relatives of a St. Louis man and infant killed last year in a drunken driving crash have settled a lawsuit against the driver and a bar.

A St. Louis circuit judge on Tuesday approved a $2.2 million settlement for relatives of 40-year-old Antwon Jones and his 2-month-old daughter, Scarlett Rose Jones.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports they died in March 2016 when they were hit from behind by a car driven by Eric Wolf, who was driving 70 mph when he hit Jones’ car.

Relatives sued Wolf and the Atomic Cowboy bar, where Wolf was drinking before the crash.

Wolf was sentenced in September to three years in prison for two counts of involuntary manslaughter.

The lawsuit claimed Atomic Cowboy served Wolf alcohol even though he was “visibly intoxicated.”