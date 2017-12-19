Tell us why #MyTeacherRocks to win tickets to School of Rock!

SCHOOL OF ROCK is coming to the Fabulous Fox Theatre January 16-28, 2018! SCHOOL OF ROCK is a New York Times Critics’ Pick and “AN INSPIRING JOLT OF ENERGY, JOY AND MAD SKILLZ!” (Entertainment Weekly). Based on the hit film, this hilarious new musical follows Dewey Finn, a wannabe rock star posing as a substitute teacher who turns a class of straight-A students into a guitar-shredding, bass-slapping, mind-blowing rock band. This high-octane smash features 14 new songs from ANDREW LLOYD WEBBER, all the original songs from the movie and musical theater’s first-ever kids rock band playing their instruments live on stage. Vanity Fair raves, “FISTS OF ALL AGES SHALL BE PUMPING!”

Tell us about a teacher in your life you think rocks! Use the hash tag #MyTeacherRocks with your entry on Facebook or Twitter and you could win tickets for you and for your teacher!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Hurry! Entries are due by January 8th.

Contest rules