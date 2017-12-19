Tell us why #MyTeacherRocks to win tickets to School of Rock!

SCHOOL OF ROCK is coming to the Fabulous Fox Theatre January 16-28, 2018! SCHOOL OF ROCK is a New York Times Critics’ Pick and “AN INSPIRING JOLT OF ENERGY, JOY AND MAD SKILLZ!” (Entertainment Weekly). Based on the hit film, this hilarious new musical follows Dewey Finn, a wannabe rock star posing as a substitute teacher who turns a class of straight-A students into a guitar-shredding, bass-slapping, mind-blowing rock band. This high-octane smash features 14 new songs from ANDREW LLOYD WEBBER, all the original songs from the movie and musical theater’s first-ever kids rock band playing their instruments live on stage. Vanity Fair raves, “FISTS OF ALL AGES SHALL BE PUMPING!”
Tell us about a teacher in your life you think rocks! Use the hash tag #MyTeacherRocks with your entry on Facebook or Twitter and you could win tickets for you and for your teacher!
ENTER HERE!
Hurry! Entries are due by January 8th.