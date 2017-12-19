The Money Pit – How to properly prepare your home for winter

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO — The holidays are a time when people spend more time indoors. Guests come over and families go on vacation. Learn how to winter-proof your home, even during busy times.

Home improvement expert Tom Kraeutler has solutions to get your home ready for winter. He is an author and co-host of the nationally syndicated home improvement radio program the Money Pit.

Some of Kraeutler's tips:

• Check roofs for cracked, broken, and missing shingles, and the flashing points around vents and chimneys.

• Self-cleaning toilets: disinfect and fight stains at the touch of a button and never use a brush again.

• Get your plumbing in shape for guests

• Over 60% of Americans use their garage door as their primary entrance. Add security before you head out for winter vacation.