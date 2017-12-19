Three firefighters injured in north St. Louis fire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO - Three firefighters suffered burns overnight while battling a blaze in north St. Louis. Fortunately the injuries do not appear to be serious.

Firefighters arrived on West Florissant near Adelaide at around 12:15am. The fire was at a vacant two story home which at one time was a four family building. There was extensive fire on all three floors of the building.

Authorities tell us the three firefighters who were hurt were on the second floor of the building.

"Very high heat conditions. Three of our firefighters sustained thermal injuries. They were treated by our St. Louis city paramedics on scene and released. We will do a follow up in the morning with an urgent care facility," said St. Louis Fire Department Captain Garon Mosby.

One firefighter was burned on his wrist, the other two had burns to their neck and arm areas. Nobody else was injured. A cause for the fire is still under investigation.