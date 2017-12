× Toys ‘R Us may be closing hundreds of stores

ST. LOUIS, MO – Another retailer could be disappearing.

This time we’re talking about Toys ‘R Us stores. The toy store chain will reportedly close at least 100 stores, maybe as many as 200.

Toys ‘R Us filed for bankruptcy in September. Its US sales have declined about 15 percent this holiday shopping season, compared to last year.

Toys ‘R Us says speculation of which stores could close … Is premature.