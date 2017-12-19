Trio steals Apple products from Arnold Target

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ARNOLD, Mo. – Three men used hammers to break into display cases at an Arnold area Target store and steal several Apple products worth tens of thousands of dollars.

According to Det. Lt. James Jones, a spokesman for the Arnold Police Department, the robbery happened Monday, December 18 just after 10:20 p.m. in the 3800 block of Vogel Road.

The three suspects entered the Target, picked out two baskets, a pair of hammers, and other items before walking to the electronics section of the store. One of the suspects used a hammer to smash a display case while the suspect with the other hammer acted as a lookout.

Jones said all three suspects took 13 iPads, 9 Apple Watches, 2 iPhones, and several other attachments worth approximately $28,000.

The suspects left the scene in a black, 4-door vehicle with unknown license plates.

Anyone with information on the suspects’ identities or whereabouts is asked to contact the Arnold Police Department at 636-296-3204 or the Arnold Detective Bureau at 636-296-2385.