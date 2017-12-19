Trump to make his debut in Hall of Presidents at Disney World on Tuesday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ORLANDO, Fla. -- President Donald Trump will make his debut in the newly updated Hall of Presidents attraction at Walt Disney World on Tuesday, Disney has confirmed.

Following a yearlong refurbishment, the attraction will reopen to guests on Tuesday.

"The epic theatrical production was envisioned by Walt Disney himself to honor the country by honoring the presidents of the United States," Disney said in a news release.

According to the Orlando Sentinel, the animatronic Trump "moves his head back and forth" to acknowledge his name being called during the roll call of leaders. Trump also delivers a brief speech that includes remarks he delivered during the presidential oath of office and additional comments about the spirit of the American people.

Disney said the robotic replica includes some of the latest advancements in technology:

"An Audio-Animatronics figure of President Donald J. Trump has been added to the show and features the latest advances in technology that enable smoother and more lifelike movements. President Trump personally recorded remarks exclusively for The Hall of Presidents, just as each sitting president has done for the attraction since the early 1990s."

According to Disney, the show has also been updated to include new lighting and sound enhancements:

"In addition to updating the show’s content, Imagineers have incorporated the latest in theatrical design and Audio-Animatronics technology. Landmark moments in history come alive on a panoramic 180-degree screen that transports guests across more than 200 years of the American story. High-impact projection, sound, lighting and other enhancements take guests into rare and indelible moments in history that helped define a nation."

The waiting area outside the attraction has also been updated to include additional presidential memorabilia.

The attraction has been the subject of controversy over the past year. An article from Motherboard published in May titled "Here's the Secret Backstage Trump Drama at Walt Disney World's Hall of Presidents" was later retracted due to "factual errors" and issues with two sources used for the article.