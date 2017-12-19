What are the top holiday toys? A Walmart expert has the answers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO - What are some of the top toys this holiday season? Kirkwood Walmart Supercenter Mari Matthes brings in some of the highest rated toys. She also has tips to make sure people get their gifts in time whether they are purchasing items online or in store.

Walmart is offering free two-day shipping for online purchases over $35 on December 19, 2017. Online in-store Pickup deadline is 4 p.m. on Dec. 23rd to be picked up by 6 p.m. on Dec. 24th. For customers who truly plan to shop until the last minute, Walmart stores close at 6 p.m. local time on Dec. 24th.