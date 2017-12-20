Dining out in support of wounded Arnold police officer
ST. LOUIS – Hundreds—if not thousands—of folks will skip cooking at home Wednesday night and will dine out for a critically injured Arnold police officer. Restaurants and businesses across the St. Louis area are giving a cut of their sales to Officer Ryan O’Connor and his family.
The Arnold police officer was critically injured earlier this month when he was shot in the back of the head while transporting a prisoner to the Arnold Police Station. The suspect then took his own life.
This is the third time Katie Zaitz-Fink has volunteered to head-up a dine out event for a fallen or seriously injured police officer.
“We owe them our gratitude as a community as our local heroes; the law enforcement officers, first responders, deserve our gratitude all the time,” she said.
Zaitz-Fink and her husband enjoyed lunch at Faraci’s Pizza, where a portion of all the days sales will go to the O’Connor family.
“I think it’s great I think it’s a very good idea I’m glad,” said Faye Malone, one of the restaurant’s patrons.”
There have been other dine outs recently for officers Blake Snyder and Mike Flamion. People raised about $265,000 in total.
“Our community respects them. We are so grateful, really, I don’t think you can say otherwise,” Zaitz-Fink said. “The response from the community has clearly said the St. Louis community backs the men in blue and we are here for our first responders.”
The range in donations is typically 10 to 30 percent of sales; one St. Charles business offered up to 50 percent of its proceeds.
|Restaurant
|Location/Address
|Donation %
|1
|Woodsmoke BBQ and Windowsills Pies
|Clarkson Valley
|25%
|2
|Joe Boccardis-Eureka
|Euerka
|20%
|3
|Joe Boccardis- Columbia-
|117 S. Main St. Columbia, IL 62236
|20%
|4
|Joe Boccardis- Webster
|Webster
|20%
|5
|Joe Boccardis – Fenton
|Fenton
|20%
|6
|Fortel’s Pizza Den – Affton
|Affton
|20%
|7
|Sorellis in Cedar Hill
|Cedar Hill
|10%
|8
|STL Axe Throwing
|1862 Scherer Parkway,Saint Charles, MO 63303
|50%
|9
|612 Kitchen & Cocktails
|Kirkwood
|20%
|10
|Sisters Tea House
|Fenton
|15%
|11
|Sharpshooters
|St. Louis City
|30%
|12
|Orange Leaf in Oakville
|Oakville
|20%
|13
|Cheeburger Cheeburger
|Des Peres
|20%
|14
|Wildwood Pub & Grill
|Wildwood
|10%
|15
|St. Louis Bread Company
|909 Arnold Commons Drive; Arnold, MO 63010 Location ONLY
|15%
|16
|Bellacino’s
|Hampton Villiage
|20%
|17
|Krieger’s
|Twin Oaks
|20%
|18
|Pasta House
|1606 Galemore Street, Festus, MO 63028
|10%
|19
|Pasta House
|101 East Independence, Union, MO 63087
|10%
|20
|Pasta House
|921 Arnold Commons Dr., Arnold, MO 63010,
|10%
|21
|Pasta House
|9012 Gravois Avenue, St. Louis, MO 63123
|10%
|22
|Pasta House
|6214 S. Lindbergh Blvd., St. Louis, MO 63123
|10%
|23
|Syberg’s
|Maryland Heights
|10%
|24
|Syberg’s
|Chesterfield
|10%
|25
|Syberg’s
|Downtown St. Louis on Market
|10%
|26
|Syberg’s
|Gravois
|10%
|27
|Syberg’s
|Arnold
|10%
|28
|Syberg’s
|O’Fallon, IL
|10%
|29
|Helen Fitzgerald’s
|Sunset Hills
|10%
|30
|Lazy River Grill
|Manchester
|10%
|31
|Yellowstone Cafe
|Town and Country
|10%
|32
|CraftedSTL
|3200 Shenandoah Ave. Saint Louis, MO 63104
|20%
|33
|Saucy’s Pizzeria
|Hillsboro
|10%
|34
|Shamrocks Pub n Grill
|St. Charles
|10%
|35
|Tucker’s Place
|Manchester
|10%
|36
|Rock Island Marketplace
|Owensville, MO
|10%
|37
|Main & Mill Brewing Company
|240 E Main St. Festus, Missouri 63028
|10%
|38
|Blarneystone
|Oakville
|20%
|39
|Super Smokers BBQ
|Euerka
|10%
|40
|Walnut Grill
|10797 Sunset Hills Plaza, Sunset Hills, MO 63127
|20%
|41
|Walnut Grill
|1386 Clarkson-Clayton Center, Ellisville, MO 63011
|20%
|42
|Walnut Grill
|4401 State Highway K, O’Fallon, MO 63368
|20%
|43
|Irma Jean’s
|Florissant
|10%
|44
|Brewskeez
|O’Fallon, MO
|10%
|45
|Papa Murphys
|Wildwood
|20%
|46
|O’Leary’s
|Sunset Hills
|10%
|47
|The Blue Owl Restaurant & Bakery
|Kimmswick, MO
|10%
|48
|Smugala’s Pizza Pub Arnold
|Arnold, MO
|15%
|49
|Bomber O’Brien’s Sports Bar
|4621 Beck Ave, St. Louis, MO 63116
|20%
|50
|Chick-Fil-A
|Arnold Mo Location ONLY
|10%
|51
|Cannolis
|Florissant
|10%
|52
|Bellacinos
|Arnold
|30%
|53
|Bellacino’s
|South County
|30%
|54
|Dulany’s.Grille and Pub
|9940 Kennett Rd, St. Louis, MO 63128
|10%
|55
|Candicci’s
|Ballwin
|10%
|56
|54th Street Grill & Bar
|2236 Michigan Ave, Arnold MO, 63010
|10%
|57
|The Local House Restaurant & Bar
|Arnold
|10%
|58
|Wingstop
|Arnold
|10%
|59
|Smugala’s Pizza Express
|1725 Catlin Dr., Barnhart, MO 63012
|15%
|60
|Culver’s
|Arnold location ONLY
|10%
|61
|St.Louis Pizza and Wings
|128 Richardson crossing Arnold , MO
|10%
|62
|Texas Roadhouse
|Kirkwood Location 3:30pm- 10:00 pm
|10%
|63
|Faraci Pizza
|Ellisville
|64
|Amigos Cantina
|Kirkwood
|20%