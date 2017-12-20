× Dining out in support of wounded Arnold police officer

ST. LOUIS – Hundreds—if not thousands—of folks will skip cooking at home Wednesday night and will dine out for a critically injured Arnold police officer. Restaurants and businesses across the St. Louis area are giving a cut of their sales to Officer Ryan O’Connor and his family.

The Arnold police officer was critically injured earlier this month when he was shot in the back of the head while transporting a prisoner to the Arnold Police Station. The suspect then took his own life.

This is the third time Katie Zaitz-Fink has volunteered to head-up a dine out event for a fallen or seriously injured police officer.

“We owe them our gratitude as a community as our local heroes; the law enforcement officers, first responders, deserve our gratitude all the time,” she said.

Zaitz-Fink and her husband enjoyed lunch at Faraci’s Pizza, where a portion of all the days sales will go to the O’Connor family.

“I think it’s great I think it’s a very good idea I’m glad,” said Faye Malone, one of the restaurant’s patrons.”

There have been other dine outs recently for officers Blake Snyder and Mike Flamion. People raised about $265,000 in total.

“Our community respects them. We are so grateful, really, I don’t think you can say otherwise,” Zaitz-Fink said. “The response from the community has clearly said the St. Louis community backs the men in blue and we are here for our first responders.”

The range in donations is typically 10 to 30 percent of sales; one St. Charles business offered up to 50 percent of its proceeds.