Spirit of St. Louis – Pick Your Charity, Pick Your Car
Bommarito Automotive SkyFOX Helicopter – Police chase in north St. Louis

Dining out in support of wounded Arnold police officer

Posted 4:48 pm, December 20, 2017, by , Updated at 04:47PM, December 20, 2017

ST. LOUIS – Hundreds—if not thousands—of folks will skip cooking at home Wednesday night and will dine out for a critically injured Arnold police officer. Restaurants and businesses across the St. Louis area are giving a cut of their sales to Officer Ryan O’Connor and his family.

The Arnold police officer was critically injured earlier this month when he was shot in the back of the head while transporting a prisoner to the Arnold Police Station. The suspect then took his own life.

This is the third time Katie Zaitz-Fink has volunteered to head-up a dine out event for a fallen or seriously injured police officer.

“We owe them our gratitude as a community as our local heroes; the law enforcement officers, first responders, deserve our gratitude all the time,” she said.

Zaitz-Fink and her husband enjoyed lunch at Faraci’s Pizza, where a portion of all the days sales will go to the O’Connor family.

“I think it’s great I think it’s a very good idea I’m glad,” said Faye Malone, one of the restaurant’s patrons.”

There have been other dine outs recently for officers Blake Snyder and Mike Flamion. People raised about $265,000 in total.

“Our community respects them. We are so grateful, really, I don’t think you can say otherwise,” Zaitz-Fink said. “The response from the community has clearly said the St. Louis community backs the men in blue and we are here for our first responders.”

The range in donations is typically 10 to 30 percent of sales; one St. Charles business offered up to 50 percent of its proceeds.

Restaurant Location/Address  Donation %
1 Woodsmoke BBQ and Windowsills Pies Clarkson Valley 25%
2 Joe Boccardis-Eureka Euerka 20%
3 Joe Boccardis- Columbia- 117 S. Main St. Columbia, IL 62236 20%
4 Joe Boccardis- Webster Webster 20%
5 Joe Boccardis – Fenton Fenton 20%
6 Fortel’s Pizza Den – Affton Affton 20%
7 Sorellis in Cedar Hill Cedar Hill 10%
8 STL Axe Throwing 1862 Scherer Parkway,Saint Charles, MO 63303 50%
9 612 Kitchen & Cocktails Kirkwood 20%
10 Sisters Tea House Fenton 15%
11 Sharpshooters St. Louis City 30%
12 Orange Leaf in Oakville Oakville 20%
13 Cheeburger Cheeburger Des Peres 20%
14 Wildwood Pub & Grill Wildwood 10%
15 St. Louis Bread Company 909 Arnold Commons Drive; Arnold, MO 63010 Location ONLY 15%
16 Bellacino’s Hampton Villiage 20%
17 Krieger’s Twin Oaks 20%
18 Pasta House 1606 Galemore Street, Festus, MO 63028 10%
19 Pasta House 101 East Independence, Union, MO 63087 10%
20 Pasta House 921 Arnold Commons Dr., Arnold, MO 63010, 10%
21 Pasta House 9012 Gravois Avenue, St. Louis, MO 63123 10%
22 Pasta House 6214 S. Lindbergh Blvd., St. Louis, MO 63123 10%
23 Syberg’s Maryland Heights 10%
24 Syberg’s Chesterfield 10%
25 Syberg’s Downtown St. Louis on Market 10%
26 Syberg’s Gravois 10%
27 Syberg’s Arnold 10%
28 Syberg’s O’Fallon, IL 10%
29 Helen Fitzgerald’s Sunset Hills 10%
30 Lazy River Grill Manchester 10%
31 Yellowstone Cafe Town and Country 10%
32 CraftedSTL 3200 Shenandoah Ave. Saint Louis, MO 63104 20%
33 Saucy’s Pizzeria Hillsboro 10%
34 Shamrocks Pub n Grill St. Charles 10%
35 Tucker’s Place Manchester 10%
36 Rock Island Marketplace Owensville, MO 10%
37 Main & Mill Brewing Company 240 E Main St. Festus, Missouri 63028 10%
38 Blarneystone Oakville 20%
39 Super Smokers BBQ Euerka 10%
40 Walnut Grill 10797 Sunset Hills Plaza, Sunset Hills, MO 63127 20%
41 Walnut Grill 1386 Clarkson-Clayton Center, Ellisville, MO 63011 20%
42 Walnut Grill 4401 State Highway K, O’Fallon, MO 63368 20%
43 Irma Jean’s Florissant 10%
44 Brewskeez O’Fallon, MO 10%
45 Papa Murphys Wildwood 20%
46 O’Leary’s Sunset Hills 10%
47 The Blue Owl Restaurant & Bakery Kimmswick, MO 10%
48 Smugala’s Pizza Pub Arnold Arnold, MO 15%
49 Bomber O’Brien’s Sports Bar 4621 Beck Ave, St. Louis, MO 63116 20%
50 Chick-Fil-A Arnold Mo Location ONLY 10%
51 Cannolis Florissant 10%
52 Bellacinos Arnold 30%
53 Bellacino’s South County 30%
54 Dulany’s.Grille and Pub 9940 Kennett Rd, St. Louis, MO 63128 10%
55 Candicci’s Ballwin 10%
56 54th Street Grill & Bar 2236 Michigan Ave, Arnold MO, 63010 10%
57 The Local House Restaurant & Bar Arnold 10%
58 Wingstop Arnold 10%
59 Smugala’s Pizza Express 1725 Catlin Dr., Barnhart, MO 63012 15%
60 Culver’s Arnold location ONLY 10%
61 St.Louis Pizza and Wings 128 Richardson crossing Arnold , MO 10%
62 Texas Roadhouse Kirkwood Location 3:30pm- 10:00 pm 10%
63 Faraci Pizza Ellisville
64 Amigos Cantina Kirkwood 20%