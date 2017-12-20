2018 cybersecurity, cybercrime predictions

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. _The year 2018 is only eleven days away and it's time to lockdown your assets, including your identity. Scott Schaffer with Blade Technologies, Inc., joined us with his 2018 cyber security-cyber crime predictions.

Nearly half of all cyberattacks are committed against small businesses:

1. Ransomware attacks on healthcare organizations are expected to quadruple by 2020.

a. Cybersecurity Ventures predicts that a business will fall victim to a ransomware attack every 14 seconds by 2019, increasing from every 40 seconds in 2017.

2. IoT's Insecurity--we have discussed in the past.

a. Security monitoring (web cams, etc.).

b. Thermostats and Smart Homes.

c. Connected Medical Devices.

3. Companies will struggle to comply with the EU's General Data Privacy Regulation (GDPR).

a. GDPR applies to all organizations that control or process data within the EU as well as those that control or process data related to EU residents. This means that, while GDPR is rooted in the EU, organizations in the U.S. that handle data from EU residents are very much impacted as well.

b. A right to erasure and the right to be forgotten; controllers must erase personal data “without undue delay”.

c. Enforcement begins on 25 May 2018.

4. Rise of Managed Security Service Providers (MSSPs).

a. Assuming responsibilities for the routine and emergent cyber risks faced by organizations of all sizes and types globally.

