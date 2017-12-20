42-year-old man dies in fire in southeast Missouri home
SIKESTON, Mo. (AP) _ Authorities are investigating a deadly fire in a southeast Missouri home.
Sikeston Department of Public Safety assistant chief Jim McMillen says crews responded around 11:50 p.m. Tuesday. KFVS-TV reports that firefighters found a 42-year-old man unresponsive in his bed. The man’s name wasn’t immediately released.
The fire started in a carport area, although it’s not clear what sparked it. The state fire marshal was called to investigate.
