× 5-year-old Chicago boy shot in 2016 shoots himself in hand

CHICAGO (AP) _ Chicago police say a 5-year-old boy who accidentally shot himself in the hand was the victim of another shooting in 2016.

Police say the latest shooting happened Tuesday night at a home on the city’s South Side. They say they are trying to determine how Kavan Collins got the handgun and are questioning a man who was in the home at the time of the shooting.

In June 2016, the same boy was shot in the jaw while walking with his mother and others. A bullet fired from a vehicle struck him in the face and another shattered a window and pierced a wall before it struck a 28-year-old woman. The Chicago Tribune reports that police said that neither the boy nor the woman was the intended target.