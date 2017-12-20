Dave Murray’s weather disco…THURSDAY…December 21, 2017

More quiet times on this Thursday…a mix of clouds and sun…think more clouds and still rather mild December temperatures…mid 50’s…the added clouds will make it feel a touch cooler…winter starts at 10:28 in the morning…dropping temps on Friday…for the Christmas weekend…the northern flow punches in with a solid chill…below average temps for the weekend and Christmas day…some of the coldest weather in years running from Christmas into the New Year…bundle up time. Still not ready to let go of snow…now…there is no big storm…think a cold and mainly dry arctic air mass…however…always a however in weather…there will be light rain showers on Friday as the cold air starts to dig in…any left over moisture late Friday night could kick in some mixed wet snow…into early Saturday…the bulk of Saturday is dr…then Saturday night and Sunday…some flurries and light snow…think of it as a “mood” snow not a snow storm system.