Dine out fundraiser for injured Arnold officer Ryan O’Connor

ARNOLD, Mo. _A grassroots effort to help an injured Arnold police officer is December 20. It's a dine out event for Officer Ryan O'Connor and his family.
The woman behind the effort is Katie Zaitz Fink.
She also organized support for injured Officer Mike Flamion and fallen Officer Blake Snyder. Now she has organized tonight's dine out event at participating area restaurants.
More than 60 restaurants have signed up to participate, with most donating 10 percent of sales and some 20 percent.
List of the participating restaurants:
|Restaurant
|Location/Address
|
Donation %
|
1
|Woodsmoke BBQ and Windowsills Pies
|Clarkson Valley
|25%
|
2
|Joe Boccardis-Eureka
|Euerka
|20%
|
3
|Joe Boccardis- Columbia-
|117 S. Main St. Columbia, IL 62236
|20%
|
4
|Joe Boccardis- Webster
|Webster
|20%
|
5
|Joe Boccardis - Fenton
|Fenton
|20%
|
6
|Fortel’s Pizza Den - Affton
|Affton
|20%
|
7
|Sorellis in Cedar Hill
|Cedar Hill
|10%
|
8
|STL Axe Throwing
|1862 Scherer Parkway,Saint Charles, MO 63303
|50%
|
9
|612 Kitchen & Cocktails
|Kirkwood
|20%
|
10
|Sisters Tea House
|Fenton
|15%
|
11
|Sharpshooters
|St. Louis City
|30%
|
12
|Orange Leaf in Oakville
|Oakville
|20%
|
13
|Cheeburger Cheeburger
|Des Peres
|20%
|
14
|Wildwood Pub & Grill
|Wildwood
|10%
|
15
|St. Louis Bread Company
|909 Arnold Commons Drive; Arnold, MO 63010 Location ONLY
|15%
|
16
|Bellacino's
|Hampton Villiage
|20%
|
17
|Krieger's
|Twin Oaks
|20%
|
18
|Pasta House
|1606 Galemore Street, Festus, MO 63028
|10%
|
19
|Pasta House
|101 East Independence, Union, MO 63087
|10%
|
20
|Pasta House
|921 Arnold Commons Dr., Arnold, MO 63010,
|10%
|
21
|Pasta House
|9012 Gravois Avenue, St. Louis, MO 63123
|10%
|
22
|Pasta House
|6214 S. Lindbergh Blvd., St. Louis, MO 63123
|10%
|
23
|Syberg's
|Maryland Heights
|10%
|
24
|Syberg's
|Chesterfield
|10%
|
25
|Sybergs
|Downtown St. Louis on Market
|10%
|
26
|Syberg's
|Gravois
|10%
|
27
|Sybergs
|Arnold
|10%
|
28
|Sybergs
|O'Fallon, IL
|10%
|
29
|Helen Fitzgerald’s
|Sunset Hills
|10%
|
30
|Lazy River Grill
|Manchester
|10%
|
31
|Yellowstone Cafe
|Town and Country
|10%
|
32
|CraftedSTL
|3200 Shenandoah Ave. Saint Louis, MO 63104
|20%
|
33
|Saucy's Pizzeria
|Hillsboro
|10%
|
34
|Shamrocks Pub n Grill
|St. Charles
|10%
|
35
|Tucker's Place
|Manchester
|10%
|
36
|Rock Island Marketplace
|Owensville, MO
|10%
|
37
|Main & Mill Brewing Company
|240 E Main St. Festus, Missouri 63028
|10%
|
38
|Blarneystone
|Oakville
|20%
|
39
|Super Smokers BBQ
|Euerka
|10%
|
40
|Walnut Grill
|10797 Sunset Hills Plaza, Sunset Hills, MO 63127
|20%
|
41
|Walnut Grill
|1386 Clarkson-Clayton Center, Ellisville, MO 63011
|20%
|
42
|Walnut Grill
|4401 State Highway K, O’Fallon, MO 63368
|20%
|
43
|Irma Jean's
|Florissant
|10%
|
44
|Brewskeez
|O'Fallon, MO
|10%
|
45
|Papa Murphys
|Wildwood
|20%
|
46
|O'Leary's
|Sunset Hills
|10%
|
47
|The Blue Owl Restaurant & Bakery
|Kimmswick, MO
|10%
|
48
|Smugala’s Pizza Pub Arnold
|Arnold, MO
|15%
|
49
|Bomber O'Brien's Sports Bar
|4621 Beck Ave, St. Louis, MO 63116
|20%
|
50
|Chick-Fil-A
|Arnold Mo Location ONLY
|10%
|
51
|Cannolis
|Florissant
|10%
|
52
|Bellacinos
|Arnold
|30%
|
53
|Bellacino's
|South County
|30%
|
54
|Dulany's.Grille and Pub
|9940 Kennett Rd, St. Louis, MO 63128
|10%
|
55
|Candicci's
|Ballwin
|10%
|
56
|54th Street Grill & Bar
|2236 Michigan Ave, Arnold MO, 63010
|10%
|
57
|The Local House Restaurant & Bar
|Arnold
|10%
|
58
|Wingstop
|Arnold
|10%
|
59
|Smugala's Pizza Express
|1725 Catlin Dr., Barnhart, MO 63012
|15%
|
60
|Culver's
|Arnold location ONLY
|10%
|
61
|St.Louis Pizza and Wings
|128 Richardson crossing Arnold , MO
|10%
|
62
|Texas Roadhouse
|Kirkwood Location 3:30pm- 10:00 pm
|10%
|
63
|Faraci Pizza
|Ellisville
|
64
|Amigos Cantina
|Kirkwood
|20%
38.432832 -90.377619