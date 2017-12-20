Dine out fundraiser for injured Arnold officer Ryan O’Connor

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ARNOLD, Mo. _A grassroots effort to help an injured Arnold police officer is December 20. It's a dine out event for Officer Ryan O'Connor and his family.

The woman behind the effort is Katie Zaitz Fink.

She also organized support for injured Officer Mike Flamion and fallen Officer Blake Snyder. Now she has organized tonight's dine out event at participating area restaurants.

More than 60 restaurants have signed up to participate, with most donating 10 percent of sales and some 20 percent.

List of the participating restaurants:

Restaurant Location/Address Donation % 1 Woodsmoke BBQ and Windowsills Pies Clarkson Valley 25% 2 Joe Boccardis-Eureka Euerka 20% 3 Joe Boccardis- Columbia- 117 S. Main St. Columbia, IL 62236 20% 4 Joe Boccardis- Webster Webster 20% 5 Joe Boccardis - Fenton Fenton 20% 6 Fortel’s Pizza Den - Affton Affton 20% 7 Sorellis in Cedar Hill Cedar Hill 10% 8 STL Axe Throwing 1862 Scherer Parkway,Saint Charles, MO 63303 50% 9 612 Kitchen & Cocktails Kirkwood 20% 10 Sisters Tea House Fenton 15% 11 Sharpshooters St. Louis City 30% 12 Orange Leaf in Oakville Oakville 20% 13 Cheeburger Cheeburger Des Peres 20% 14 Wildwood Pub & Grill Wildwood 10% 15 St. Louis Bread Company 909 Arnold Commons Drive; Arnold, MO 63010 Location ONLY 15% 16 Bellacino's Hampton Villiage 20% 17 Krieger's Twin Oaks 20% 18 Pasta House 1606 Galemore Street, Festus, MO 63028 10% 19 Pasta House 101 East Independence, Union, MO 63087 10% 20 Pasta House 921 Arnold Commons Dr., Arnold, MO 63010, 10% 21 Pasta House 9012 Gravois Avenue, St. Louis, MO 63123 10% 22 Pasta House 6214 S. Lindbergh Blvd., St. Louis, MO 63123 10% 23 Syberg's Maryland Heights 10% 24 Syberg's Chesterfield 10% 25 Sybergs Downtown St. Louis on Market 10% 26 Syberg's Gravois 10% 27 Sybergs Arnold 10% 28 Sybergs O'Fallon, IL 10% 29 Helen Fitzgerald’s Sunset Hills 10% 30 Lazy River Grill Manchester 10% 31 Yellowstone Cafe Town and Country 10% 32 CraftedSTL 3200 Shenandoah Ave. Saint Louis, MO 63104 20% 33 Saucy's Pizzeria Hillsboro 10% 34 Shamrocks Pub n Grill St. Charles 10% 35 Tucker's Place Manchester 10% 36 Rock Island Marketplace Owensville, MO 10% 37 Main & Mill Brewing Company 240 E Main St. Festus, Missouri 63028 10% 38 Blarneystone Oakville 20% 39 Super Smokers BBQ Euerka 10% 40 Walnut Grill 10797 Sunset Hills Plaza, Sunset Hills, MO 63127 20% 41 Walnut Grill 1386 Clarkson-Clayton Center, Ellisville, MO 63011 20% 42 Walnut Grill 4401 State Highway K, O’Fallon, MO 63368 20% 43 Irma Jean's Florissant 10% 44 Brewskeez O'Fallon, MO 10% 45 Papa Murphys Wildwood 20% 46 O'Leary's Sunset Hills 10% 47 The Blue Owl Restaurant & Bakery Kimmswick, MO 10% 48 Smugala’s Pizza Pub Arnold Arnold, MO 15% 49 Bomber O'Brien's Sports Bar 4621 Beck Ave, St. Louis, MO 63116 20% 50 Chick-Fil-A Arnold Mo Location ONLY 10% 51 Cannolis Florissant 10% 52 Bellacinos Arnold 30% 53 Bellacino's South County 30% 54 Dulany's.Grille and Pub 9940 Kennett Rd, St. Louis, MO 63128 10% 55 Candicci's Ballwin 10% 56 54th Street Grill & Bar 2236 Michigan Ave, Arnold MO, 63010 10% 57 The Local House Restaurant & Bar Arnold 10% 58 Wingstop Arnold 10% 59 Smugala's Pizza Express 1725 Catlin Dr., Barnhart, MO 63012 15% 60 Culver's Arnold location ONLY 10% 61 St.Louis Pizza and Wings 128 Richardson crossing Arnold , MO 10% 62 Texas Roadhouse Kirkwood Location 3:30pm- 10:00 pm 10% 63 Faraci Pizza Ellisville 64 Amigos Cantina Kirkwood 20%