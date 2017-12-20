× Gov. Greitens to announce effort to help first responders

St. Louis, Mo — Missouri Governor Eric Greitens Speaks At The St. Louis City Fire Academy Wednesday morning. He is announcing an effort to help insure the safety of Missouri’s first responders.

In February, the governor named a new state fire marshal and joined city firefighters in simulated training at the fire academy.

The governor put on firefighter gear to simulate what firefighters face when they go into a smoke filled structure with zero visibility.