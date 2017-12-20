Gun buy back program in downtown St. Louis this weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - The City of St. Louis is rolling out its gun buyback program on Saturday, December 23 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Omega Center at 3900 Goodfellow.

People can turn in operational guns and receive a cash payment, no questions asked.

Here’s how the payment plan breaks down:

$200 for assault rifles and guns with a magazine capacity of more than 10 rounds.

$150 for shotguns or rifles

$100 for handguns

Guns from across the St. Louis region will be accepted. They must be unloaded before they are turned in. The Bar Association of Metropolitan St. Louis is helping fund the program. It’s raised $15,000 thus far from the donations of lawyers and private law firms.