Injured St. Louis officer welcomed home after rehab stint

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - It's a huge step on the long road to recovery for a St. Louis police officer who was critically wounded in the line of duty.

After months of rehab in Colorado and Nebraska, 33-year-old Gary Glasby is back home. A group of his fellow officers – even total strangers – stopped to applaud as he was arrived at St. Louis Lambert International Airport on Wednesday afternoon.

Glasby was overcome seeing the crowd, his dad first pushing his wheelchair and then needing another hug.

His eight-year-old daughter had a hug for him, too.

It’s been such a long fight. His family said he was unconscious for months after the crash. It happened March 17, St. Patrick’s Day night, on Broadway in North St. Louis. A pickup truck broadsided his police cruiser.

His partner returned to work on limited duty a few months ago.

Glasby’s recovery was more “touch and go,” his father said.

Along with his broken collar bone and broken femur, he suffered traumatic brain injury.

Now, he has begun to walk and he has begun to talk, again; inspiring everyone around him.

Glasby had a message to all those who’ve been praying for him and supporting his family.

“I love you,” he said.

Glasby will continue his therapy and rehab in St. Louis.

When asked if he wanted to be a police officer again, his mother said he still was an officer and, yes, he planned to return to work.