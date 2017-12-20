Interactive map shows the likelihood of a white Christmas

ST. LOUIS, MO - Are you dreaming of a white Christmas? Well, dreaming of it only gets you so far. We have a way for you to see which cities are most likely to have a white Christmas in 2017.
NOAA created this interactive map that guides you through the climatological chances of individual towns seeing snow next Monday. For some the odds are pretty high. There's a 99 percent chance in Crested Butte, Colorado. For others it is not looking good. There's only a one percent chance for Atlanta.
In St. Louis, according to the map, there is a 21-percent chance of at least 1 inch of snow on Christmas.
Meteorologist Chris Higgins has this long range forecast for St. Louis:
"We are now getting close enough that I need to do some fine-tuning of the details. There is still a lot of uncertainty with the entire forecast, although the level of confidence is edging up just a little bit. That said, there could still be some additional refinements needed as we get closer.
But here is how it looks to me right now. I'm still confident it is going to get very cold this weekend and through Christmas with two POTENTIAL episodes of precipitation. One Friday night into early Saturday morning and the other is Christmas Eve afternoon into Christmas morning.
The details:
- Friday...increasing clouds with some rain showers developing along and south of I-70 late in the afternoon and into the evening. Rain showers may briefly change to either snow flurries or a brief burst of wet snow before the first episode moves off to the east Saturday morning. Some very minor accumulation is possible on grassy surface....but that is very iffy as it stands right now. It is still quite possible that we get zero flakes from this part of the system...and limited rainfall. The bigger rains will be over southern Missouri and then in far southern Illinois.
- Saturday...Clouds and some sunshine...a few flurries and cold. Temps in the 30s.
- Sunday (Christmas Eve)...Becoming cloudy with pockets of light snow and flurries by afternoon...continue into the night. Some minor accumulation possible...temperatures drop into the low 20s.
- Monday (Christmas) Pockets of flurries and cold. Temps in the low 30s.