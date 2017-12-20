Interactive map shows the likelihood of a white Christmas

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO - Are you dreaming of a white Christmas? Well, dreaming of it only gets you so far. We have a way for you to see which cities are most likely to have a white Christmas in 2017.

NOAA created this interactive map that guides you through the climatological chances of individual towns seeing snow next Monday. For some the odds are pretty high. There's a 99 percent chance in Crested Butte, Colorado. For others it is not looking good. There's only a one percent chance for Atlanta.

In St. Louis, according to the map, there is a 21-percent chance of at least 1 inch of snow on Christmas.

Meteorologist Chris Higgins has this long range forecast for St. Louis:

"We are now getting close enough that I need to do some fine-tuning of the details. There is still a lot of uncertainty with the entire forecast, although the level of confidence is edging up just a little bit. That said, there could still be some additional refinements needed as we get closer.

But here is how it looks to me right now. I'm still confident it is going to get very cold this weekend and through Christmas with two POTENTIAL episodes of precipitation. One Friday night into early Saturday morning and the other is Christmas Eve afternoon into Christmas morning.

The details: