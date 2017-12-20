Kevin’s Reel World – Jumanji Review

ST. LOUIS, Mo. _It's finally here and boy is it a fun adventure. Check out my chat with Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, Kevin Hart, Jack Black and Nick Jonas, then go see Jumanji. It's the most fun you'll have at the movies this holiday season.
