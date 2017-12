Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. _A new season of The Kids Baking Championship is about to get underway on the Food Network. It all starts on New Years Day!

Many St. Louisans will be seeing a familiar face on this show. He's 11-year-old Grady Holloway from Chesterfield.

He joined Randi Naughton in the FOX 2 kitchen with more!

For additional information visit: FoodNetwork.com/KidsBakingChampionship #BakingChampionship