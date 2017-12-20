× Man charged with murder, bringing toddler to drug deal

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – A Kansas City man has been charged with fatally shooting another man after showing up at a drug deal with his 2-year-old.

A warrant was issued Tuesday for 21-year-old Malik Chapple, who’s charged with second-degree murder, robbery, child endangerment and two counts of armed criminal action in the death of 25-year-old Travis Mills. Prosecutors requested that bond be set at $100,000.

Court records say Mills had bought $750 of marijuana in Colorado and decided to sell it to Chapple on Monday in an apartment parking lot in southern Kansas City.

A witness told police that a passenger in Chapple’s vehicle struggled with Mills before Chapple shot the victim. The witness said she then gave Chapple the pot. The witness says the toddler was in a car seat in Chapple’s vehicle.