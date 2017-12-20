Mayor’s office to reveal gun buy back program details

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. _St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson's office will have details today on a new Gun Buy Back Program planned for Saturday. She mentioned the program earlier this month during a public safety news conference on violent crime.

The last time the city launched a gun buy-back program was in 2008. So far this year there have been 199 homicides in the city.

The last time the City of St. Louis reached 200 homicides was in 1995.

We should learn later today what types of guns they will accept and how much money in gift cards participants can receive for those guns.