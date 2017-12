Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. _Low maintenance homes are high on the list of today`s buyers. These so-called 'carefree communities' are not just for baby boomers.

Nowadays, all generations are looking toward the ease of low maintenance communities for the equity, tax benefits, and low home prices.

Aaron Windholz, project manager at McBride & Son Homes, talks about these 'Low Maintenance Communities' and what that term means to today`s buyers.