Memorial service and candlelight vigil for Anthony Lamar Smith

ST. LOUIS, Mo. _A memorial service is planned December 20 for Anthony Lamar Smith. He's the man shot and killed by former St. Louis police officer Jason Stockley, six years ago today.

A judge ruled in September that Stockley was not guilty of first degree murder in the case, which led to wide-spread protests.

The memorial service is at 6 p.m. at the Greater St. Mark Family Church on Glen Owen Srive in north county. There's also a candlelight vigil planned tonight at 9 p.m. on West Florissant and Acme, the location of the original shooting.

An investigation requested by Smith's relatives found that the former Missouri attorney general's office withheld DNA evidence that could have been useful in the wrongful-death lawsuit.

The family's lawyer said he might sue again if the city won't renegotiate the settlement terms in the wake of the evidence issue.

Stockley's DNA was found on a gun at the scene of the shooting but Smith's DNA was not.

Stockley said Smith was moving his hand toward a gun found in his car, but prosecutors have insisted that Stockley planted the weapon. At the urging of Smith's family, current Missouri Attorney General Josh Hawley launched an investigation.