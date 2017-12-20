× Clay Waller gets 35 year federal sentence for killing wife

ST. LOUIS – A federal judge has extended the prison sentence of a southeast Missouri man who killed the mother of his triplets amid a divorce and then helped write a tell-all book.

Forty-seven-year-old James Clay Waller, of Jackson, was sentenced Tuesday to 35 years for interstate domestic violence.

Waller admitted through his plea to digging a grave for Jacque Sue Waller in 2011 on an island on the Illinois side of the Mississippi River. He also admitted to beating and strangling her thenext day after a meeting at a divorce lawyer’s office. The triplets were 5 at the time.

In exchange for leading investigators to her body in 2013, Waller previously was sentenced to 20 years in state prison for second-degree murder. The state and federal sentences will run concurrently.