Police investigate area smash and grab robberies

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – A string of smash and grab incidents has kept police busy in the days leading up to Christmas.

Overnight, someone broke into the Creve Coeur Camera store on Olive Boulevard. When officers arrived shortly after 6 a.m., they found shattered glass in front of the store. Employees are taking an inventory to determine whether anything was stolen.

In another incident, Richmond Heights police arrested a band of robbers armed with hammers. The group allegedly smashed display cases at Jared’s The Galleria of Jewelry and stole several thousand dollars in jewels and watches on December 4, shortly before closing time.

The items, which included watches and loose diamonds, were valued in the tens of thousands of dollars. All of the merchandise was returned to the store. No one was injured.

The US Attorney’s Office is handling the case, which could be connected to an organized crime operation in several states.

Meanwhile, Arnold police are searching for leads in a brazen theft at the Target store on Vogel Road. In that case, three suspects entered the Target, picked out two baskets, a pair of hammers, and other items before walking to the electronics section of the store. One of the suspects used a hammer to smash a display case while the suspect with the other hammer acted as a lookout. The trio took 13 iPads, 9 Apple Watches, 2 iPhones, and several other attachments worth approximately $28,000.