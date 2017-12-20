× Semi truck and two vehicles involved in crash near Mascoutah

MASCOUTAH, IL – An accident involving a semi truck and two vehicles is causing a traffic backup on eastbound I-64 near Mascoutah. Illinois State Police are investigating the crash that may have involved a construction crew. Victims are reported to have minor injuries.

Traffic is backed up in the area. Illinois State Police say there is a traffic backup in the area. The Illinois Department of Transportation says eastbound I-64 is closed near Rieder Road. Accident reconstruction crews are expected to be at the scene until 4:30pm.

