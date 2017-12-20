× TMZ – Woman sues Nelly after refusing to testify in rape trial

TMZ reports that a woman who refused to testify against St. Louis native rapper Nelly is now filing a lawsuit claiming sexual assault and defamation.

The King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office in Washington state dropped its pursuit of a rape case against entertainer Nelly last week. Prosecutors said they could not move forward with the case because the accuser has stopped cooperating with the investigation, making it impossible to pursue charges.

Court documents acquired by TMZ say that Monique Greene was working as a host at a Seattle club on the night of Oct. 6, 2017. Nelly was performing at the venue and she was invited to join the rapper at an after party. Greene got into a SUV with Nelly, she had consumed some alcohol.

The two got out of the SUV at Nelly’s tour bus in a Walmart parking lot. They entered Nelly’s bedroom onboard the bus and the two engaged in sexual activity. Greene says Nelly refused to wear a condom and he started assaulting her. TMZ reports that she started screaming that she wanted off the bus. A member of Nelly’s entourage reportedly pushed her off the bus. The report then says Nelly threw a $100 bill at her and said, “Bye, bye.”

The police report says Greene called 911 just before 3:50am on Saturday, October 7. Police arrested Nelly for 2nd degree rape. He was booked for second-degree rape and released hours later without charges being filed.

Police took Greene to a medical center for treatment and to complete a rape kit.

TMZ reports that Green is suing for defamation because Nelly and his team began a smear campaign against her.

Nelly is planning to sue Green to restore his reputation.