Video replay – High speed police chase ends in downtown St. Louis crash

ST. LOUIS, MO – A police chase winding back and forth between Missouri and Illinois ended in a violent crash in downtown St. Louis.

The chase started in north St. Louis around 4:15 p.m. after a license plate recognition camera alerted police at its Real Time Crime Center. Officers chased a carjacking suspect in a red 2015 Ford Fusion. Speeds in the chase topped 100mph.

The suspect crashed the vehicle at the intersection of Market and Compton at around 5:20 p.m. Police took the driver into custody.

Two bystander vehicles were struck during the police pursuit. No injuries were reported in either incident.

According to Schron Jackson, a spokeswoman for the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, the carjacking itself took place Tuesday, December 19 around 7 p.m. in the 5000 block of Wren. The victim, a 55-year-old woman, said she was parking her car when three men approached her, pulled out handguns, and demanded her keys and phone.

It is believed one of the three carjacking suspects was the individual taken into custody. The other two suspects remain at large, police said.