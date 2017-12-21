× Blues Suffer Agonizing 3-2 Loss to Oilers

After two periods of scoreless hockey, the Blues and Oilers had a wild third period that ended in a 3-2 agonizing loss for St. Louis on Thursday night in Edmonton.

Blues rookie Tage Thompson scored his first NHL goal early in the third period for a 1-0 lead. But just 38 seconds later, Mike Cammalleri tied the game for Edmonton. Patrik Berglund’s one timer goal, his fourth of the season gave the Blues a 2-1 lead. But again, the Note couldn’t hang on to that lead. Oilers super captain Connor McDavid scored on a 2 on 1 break to even the score at 2-2. Then came the final insult. The Oilers took their first lead of the game with just fifty seconds remaining. Drake Caggiula scored the winning goal, putting it past a dejected Jake Allen.

It’s the Blues third straight loss on this four game Canadian road trip. The week long trip ends this coming Saturday in Vancouver.