Body found as crews battled Missouri house fire, chief says

WILLARD, Mo. (AP) _ Authorities say a body has been found inside a burning home in southwest Missouri.

Willard Fire Chief Ken Scott says crews made the discovery early Thursday during a search of the home after the fire was extinguished. The Springfield News-Leader reports that the man’s body was in a back bedroom.

Scott said the house had been vacant for the past 10 years. He said the Greene County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death.

Information from: Springfield News-Leader