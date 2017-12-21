Spirit of St. Louis – Pick Your Charity, Pick Your Car

Body found as crews battled Missouri house fire, chief says

Posted 11:00 am, December 21, 2017, by

WILLARD, Mo. (AP) _ Authorities say a body has been found inside a burning home in southwest Missouri.

Willard Fire Chief Ken Scott says crews made the discovery early Thursday during a search of the home after the fire was extinguished. The Springfield News-Leader reports that the man’s body was in a back bedroom.

Scott said the house had been vacant for the past 10 years. He said the Greene County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death.
Information from: Springfield News-Leader