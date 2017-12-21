× Body found in Missouri identified as missing Kansas woman

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) _ Authorities have identified a woman’s body found in Kansas City, Missouri, as that of missing 18-year-old and say a person of interest in her disappearance killed himself.

Police said Wednesday that the body of Mikayla Norris, of suburban Overland Park, Kansas, was discovered Tuesday in a wooded area. Kareem McCoy-Lee’s body was found behind a sporting goods store in suburban Liberty, Missouri. Police are investigating the deaths as a possible murder suicide.

Police in Liberty say McCoy-Lee also fired shots earlier Tuesday at another woman while she was driving. She wasn’t struck but hit a tree.

Norris was last seen Sunday leaving a barbecue restaurant where she worked.

KSHB-TV reports that McCoy-Lee had been charged with assault while living in Kansas City and with domestic violence while living in Florida.