Bystander’s vehicle damaged in police chase; recounts story for Fox 2

ST. LOUIS – Many of you watched a police pursuit play out Wednesday on Fox 2 News.

The St. Louis Circuit Attorney’s Office is seeking charges against the suspect. On Thursday, one of the innocent bystanders whose car was struck during the chase described the horrific ordeal to Fox 2.

Jesse Bridges said he's glad the chase ended the way it did – with the suspect in custody and no one injured.

"There were a set of spike stripes on the highway. The car started going all over the road, I got trapped in between two cars and the suspect in the car pushed me off the side of the road,” he said.

Bridges said he was heading home form the hospital with his one-year-old grandson when the suspect hit him.

"Putting people lives in danger,” he said. “I had my grand kid with me. His life is more valuable than my life.”

The chase started in north St. Louis around 4:15 p.m. on Wednesday after a license plate recognition camera alerted police at its Real Time Crime Center. Speeds in the chase topped 100mph.

The Illinois State Police began chasing the stolen 2015 Ford Fusion after the suspect crossed the Stan Musial Veterans Memorial Bridge into Illinois. The suspect went back across the Mississippi River at the Chain of Rocks Bridge, at which point the Illinois State Police broke off their portion of the chase. The St. Louis County Police Department picked up the chase from there.

The suspect crashed the vehicle at the intersection of Market and Compton at around 5:20 p.m. Police took the driver into custody.

Bridges said he hopes the suspect will be held accountable.

"I hope he gets some time and learns his lesson," he said.

Bridges’ car was heavily damaged, but he said it can be repaired, adding he’s lucky he and his grandson made it home safe.