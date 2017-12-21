Cards for O’Connor: Rockwood students make homemade cards for injured Arnold police officer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FENTON, Mo. - First grade students are sending well wishes to an officer who was critically injured in the line of duty.

The students attend Kellison Elementary in the Rockwood School District. When they learned that Arnold Police Officer Ryan O’Connor was hospitalized, they came up with an idea.

“We knew that Officer O’Connor was hurt, so the boys and girls wanted to get together and make cards for the officer. They also made cards for the kids,” Kellison Elementary First Grade Teacher Amy Wiedemann said.

Gunner Adams, one of Wiedemann’s students, hopes his card lifts the family’s spirits.

“The card for O’Connor is going to be for his whole family. And to make sure he feels better,” he said.

Like some of his classmates, Adams has a parent who is a first responder.

Staff and students at Kellison were alarmed to hear about the incident December 5. O’Connor was transporting a burglary suspect to the police station when he was shot in the back of the head. He has since remained at the hospital, most recently listed in critical condition.

Some students were particularly affected, because they attended class with O’Connor’s youngest children at Kellison Elementary.

Wiedemann said she hopes the gesture sends a message to the O’Connor family.

“Kellison is part of them, too. And that we do care about them. And that we’re thinking about them,” she said.