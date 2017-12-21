× Crashes near I-55 construction zone prompt call for review

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) _ Illinois state Sen. Andy Manar (muh-NAHR’) is seeking a safety review of a construction zone on Interstate 55 after at least two fatal crashes.

The Democrat from Bunker Hill released a letter Wednesday to Transportation Secretary Randy Blankenhorn. Repair work on roughly 10 miles (16 kilometers) of I-55 between Hamel and Illinois 143 in Madison County began in late October .

A 10-car pileup last Friday sent 10 people to the hospital and killed a woman from Livingston. It was near the site of a November crash that killed four young women including two of Manar’s constituents from Staunton.

Manar wants the Transportation Department “to determine what can be done to minimize future accidents and improve safety.”

The construction zone is 266 miles (428 kilometers) southwest of Chicago.