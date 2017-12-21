Dave Murray’s weather disco…FRIDAY…December 22, 2017

The month is just flying by…the first of two holiday weekends now in full swing…for the Christmas weekend…the northern flow punches in with a solid chill…below average temps for the weekend and Christmas day…cold that will run into the New Year…some bounce but cold will win…there is no big storm…think a cold and mainly dry arctic air mass…however…always a however in weather…there will be light rain showers and drizzle on Friday as the cold air starts to dig in…any left over moisture late Friday night could kick in some mixed wet snow…into early Saturday..especially from STL and points south and east….the bulk of Saturday is dry…but where we get a kick over…we could see some hamster sizes flakes!…then Sunday…some flurries and light snow…think of it as a “mood” snow not a snow storm system….dry and cold Christmas Eve and Christmas day… Merry Christmas everyone!