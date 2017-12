× Early National Signing Day for Local High School Football Athletes

December 20th is early signing day for high school football athletes to choose their college of choice. Several local prep stars made their decisions official.

At Lutheran North High School, three football players signed their letters of intent, Ronnie Perkins will attend Oklahoma, Devin Ruffin has chosen Bowling Green and teammate Donovan Marshall will play college football at Arkansas State.

At CBC, Cameron Brown has signed to play college football at Ohio State University, while Pattonville High School's quarterback Kaleb Eleby will play his college football at Western Michigan University.