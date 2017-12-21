Five-year-old Chicago boy shot for second time in less than two years

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — A 5-year-old boy who was shot in the face during a drive-by shooting last year accidentally shot himself in the hand on Tuesday, according to Chicago police.

Police say the latest shooting happened about 6:20 p.m. Tuesday at a home in the city's South Side, according to WGN.

Investigators are trying to determine how Kavan Collins got the handgun and accidentally shot himself in the hand. They are questioning a man who was in the home at the time of the shooting.

Kavan was taken to Comer Hospital and is in good condition.

In June 2016, the then-4-year-old Kavan was shot in the jaw while walking with his mother and others.

A bullet fired from a vehicle struck him in the face and another shattered a window and pierced a wall before it struck a 28-year-old woman.

The Chicago Tribune reports that police said neither the boy nor the woman was the intended target.