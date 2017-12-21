× Flames Slip by Blues 2-1

The Blues offensive struggles continued on Wednesday night as they dropped a 2-1 decision to the Flames in Calgary.

Since top forward Jaden Schartz suffered an ankle injury on December 9th, the Blues have struggled to score goals.

Wednesday night was no different. Only Brayden Schenn found the back of the net on the power play for the Blues. That goal tied the game at 1-1 in the second period. Calgary got a first period goal from Michael Frolik to give the Flames the 1-0 lead. Dougie Hamilton’s goal in the third period proved to be the game winning goal.

Carter Hutton stopped 31 of 33 Flames shots, but got no offensive support and took the loss in goal. Flames goalie Mike Smith stopped 21 of 22 Blues shots to get the win.

The Blues continue their Canadian road trip with game three of four on Thursday night in Edmonton against the Oilers.