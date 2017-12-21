Kevin’s Reel World — St. Louis Film Critics Awards
ST. LOUIS, Mo. _”The Shape of Water” leads the way, winning the most awards, including Best Film, from the STL Film Critics Association.
Here is the complete list of winners:
- Best Film: The Shape of Water
- Best Director: Guillermo del Toro – The Shape of Water
- Best Actor: Gary Oldman – Darkest Hour
- Best Actress: Frances McDormand – Three Billboard Outside Ebbing, Missouri
- Best Supporting Actor: Richard Jenkins – The Shape of Water
- Best Supporting Actress: Laurie Metcalf – Lady Bird
- Best Original Screenplay: The Shape of Water – Guillermo del Toro & Vanessa Williams
- Best Adapted Screenplay: The Disaster Artist – Scott Neustadter & Michael H. Weber (Screenplay); Greg Sestero and Tom Bissell (Book)
- Best Editing: Baby Driver – Jonathan Amos and Paul Machliss
- Best Cinematography: Blade Runner 2049 – Roger Deakins
- Best Production Design: The Shape of Water – Paul D. Austerberry
- Best Visual Effects: Blader Runner 2049
- Best Score: Phantom Thread – Jonny Greenwood
- Best Soundtrack: Baby Driver
- Best Animated Feature: Coco
- Best Documentary Feature: Jane
- Best Foreign Language Feature: Land of Mine
- Best Scene: The Disaster Artist – Sixty-seven takes of “I did not hit her”