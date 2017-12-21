Kevin’s Reel World — St. Louis Film Critics Awards

Spirit of St. Louis – Pick Your Charity, Pick Your Car

St. Louis Film Critics Awards

The Shape of Water

ST. LOUIS, Mo. _”The Shape of Water” leads the way, winning the most awards, including Best Film,  from the STL Film Critics Association.

Here is the complete list of winners:

  • Best Film: The Shape of Water
  • Best Director: Guillermo del Toro – The Shape of Water
  • Best Actor: Gary Oldman – Darkest Hour
  • Best Actress: Frances McDormand – Three Billboard Outside Ebbing, Missouri
  • Best Supporting Actor: Richard Jenkins – The Shape of Water
  • Best Supporting Actress: Laurie Metcalf – Lady Bird
  • Best Original Screenplay: The Shape of Water – Guillermo del Toro & Vanessa Williams
  • Best Adapted Screenplay: The Disaster Artist – Scott Neustadter & Michael H. Weber (Screenplay); Greg Sestero and Tom Bissell (Book)
  • Best Editing: Baby Driver – Jonathan Amos and Paul Machliss
  • Best Cinematography: Blade Runner 2049 – Roger Deakins
  • Best Production Design: The Shape of Water – Paul D. Austerberry
  • Best Visual Effects: Blader Runner 2049
  • Best Score: Phantom Thread – Jonny Greenwood
  • Best Soundtrack: Baby Driver
  • Best Animated Feature: Coco
  • Best Documentary Feature: Jane
  • Best Foreign Language Feature: Land of Mine
  • Best Scene: The Disaster Artist – Sixty-seven takes of “I did not hit her”