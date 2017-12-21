Large brush fire near Godfrey, Illinois

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAFTON, Ill. – It's been a long few days for firefighters in and around Grafton who have been battling a fire along the Great River Road. Hot spots remained in place on Thursday night.

The QEM Fire Protection District, a volunteer fire department in Elsah, has been leading the effort. The Godfrey Fire Protection District is one of others that has been assisting through a mutual aid agreement. Chief Erik Kambarian said they had been called out five times to assist in the effort.

Firefighters said the fire could have been prevented.

"We have a wild-land fire that was most likely set, although we don’t know for sure, by someone doing something as simple as flicking a cigarette butt out the window while driving up the river road, which has created a five-day problem for us and several fire departments in the area," Kambarian said.

Firefighters said some of the flames are 200 feet above the road and too high for ladder trucks to reach.

"Just toss your cigarettes the proper way, ashtrays, and by all means, please do not throw them out," said Chief Gerald New, QEM Fire Protection District.

Firefighters said nobody has been hurt and no structures have been damaged.