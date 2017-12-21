× Missouri health insurance enrollment drops after cuts

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) _ Enrollment in health insurance under the health care law has dropped by nearly half in Missouri this year.

The Columbia Missourian reports that the open enrollment period for the health insurance program ended last week.

Numbers from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services show about 133,000 people in Missouri enrolled in a plan under the health care law, compared to more than 244,000 people last year. The numbers represent enrollments through Dec. 9.

This year’s enrollment period faced several obstacles, including shorter sign-up periods and budget cuts that reduced funding to publicize open enrollment.

Despite the state’s overall decrease in enrollment, some organizations in central Missouri say the region had one of its best enrollment years since the health care law began in 2010.